Six weeks after moving to Lawrence County for a new job, Ben Bush believes its people are the area’s greatest asset.
“I’ve met a lot of fantastic people who want to move the community forward and they are willing to put their time, money and efforts into moving in a positive direction,” said Bush, the recently appointed chief executive officer for Forward Lawrence.
In his role, Bush will lead Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. and the Lawrence County Regional Chamber Foundation. Economic development is his goal.
The position has been vacant since former CEO Alex McCoy left in February 2022. In March, the Lawrence County Development Corp., which is under the Forward Lawrence umbrella, parted ways with its executive director, Linda Nitch, and its solicitor, James Manolis.
The chamber board interviewed 10 candidates from about 30 applicants before choosing Bush.
The 36-year-old, who grew up in Lewisburg, has found many positives here, including easy access to interstates, a good quality of life, great parks and trail systems, and rural living close to cities.
Bush isn’t blind to the area’s challenges, including aging and poor stock of homes.
“If we’re trying to bring business to the community, or want to expand and hire, it’s difficult for them to bring people with them without access to housing stock,” he said.
Bush and his wife Jennifer – parents to Christopher, 14, Charlie, 11, and Ava, 7 – learned firsthand the difficulty of finding housing.
They’re renting a home in Neshannock.
“We know at some point we want to buy, but knew we had to rent right now,” he said. “There’s only a few homes for rent, one that was large enough for us all. If I was looking (others were likely looking).”
Development also means having infrastructure in place, including natural gas, and sewer and water systems.
Vacant and deteriorating properties are a concern.
“There’s definitely have some blighted areas that need addressed,” Bush said. “I look forward to working with officials from the city to address those concerns.”
He believes the county has good education systems, including Westminster College, Butler Community College and New Castle School of Trades.
“Regardless of what you want to do, you can probably find a place to get that education in the county,” Bush said.
He also has found a need to keep younger people in the community.
“We need to let our young people and students know there are good jobs here,” Bush said. “You can make a good living and stay. A lot of times, kids don’t know what’s out there. There are a lot of great manufacturers in the area.”
In a recent news release announcing Bush’s appointment, Lisa Nentwick, president of the economic development board, said “Ben’s due diligence during the interview process proved that he was prepared to step into the CEO role and make positive changes in the county.”
Kimberly Koller-Jones, chamber board president and executive director of the Hoyt Center for the Arts, said she found Bush to be thoughtful and very thorough.
“I think it was this preparedness that stood out above other applicants, as well as his commitment to service and producing results through action and advocacy,” Koller-Jones said. “Within days of accepting the position, he began familiarizing himself with projects and programs and brought his family to tour our schools and neighborhoods.”
Originally from central Pennsylvania, Bush joined the National Guard at age 18. He also enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees. His graduate studies focused on public affairs with a concentration in local government administration
During his time at IUP, Bush met his wife, who is the district director for state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence).
Bush for the past 17 years has been in a career of public service, most recently having served as a district director for Senate leadership in the state General Assembly. He was responsible for overseeing district operations, including constituent services, community and economic development projects and assisting municipalities and nonprofit agencies with grant application and administration issues.
Earlier in his career, Bush had served in the Army in various capacities in the intelligence field. He deployed to the central command area of operations in 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He ended his military career in 2013 as his battalion’s intelligence noncommissioned officer in charge.
