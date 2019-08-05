It’s going to look pretty much the same as it has for the past 37 years.
But by the time the Festival Formerly Known as St. Vitus — now the first-ever Holy Spirit Parish Festival — kicks off its four-night celebration Wednesday, there will have been some big differences behind the scenes.
Some of the changes were the result of St. Vitus’s consolidation with six other county parishes to form Holy Spirit Parish, a move that was part of a diocese-wide merger plan and which became official July 1.
But the most pressing challenge came when Cosimo Bulisco, the event’s longtime chef, stepped down from kitchen duties following last year’s festival, kicking off a difficult search for a replacement that nearly resulted in a one-year hiatus for the gala known first and foremost for its food.
“It’s been a real challenge this year,” said festival chairman Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo.
SEARCH FOR A CHEF
If there is any doubt that that the annual festival on the grounds of St. Vitus Church is regaled for its food, perhaps the following numbers will erase it.
As of last week, volunteers had prepared and frozen 4,300 meatballs, 2,400 eggplants, and 435 stuffed peppers. Work starts today on 1,600 sausages for sausage sandwiches.
No small feat when one considers that as of April, the festival still didn’t have a chef.
“Trying to replace Cosimo was near impossible,” DeCarbo said. “I had so many people come to me and say, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got someone who’s going to make the pasta fazul. I said, ‘Good. Can they make it for 20,000 people?
“Everybody we talked to, when we sat down and showed them the menu, the first thing they said was, ‘You’ve got to cut out some items here.’ Well, what would you like me to cut — the pasta fazul? The cavatelli? Food is our biggest money maker. It’s the food that makes it. The other stuff is important, but not as important as the food.”
DeCarbo said his committee usually starts pulling the festival together in January. When April arrived and still no chef had signed on, “We were getting ready to pull the plug. Let’s take a year off and try to find someone.”
That was when Father Joseph McCaffrey and Deacon John Carran found caterer Mark Mijavec, and invited him to meet with the festival’s organizer.
“He does this for a living,” DeCarbo said. “He sat down with us, he looked at everything, and he said, ‘I think I can help you.’ From then on, it was back to normal, except for him not knowing the routine. But it’s gotten to the point now that, as a committee, we’re very comfortable with what he’s doing.”
MERGER MATTERS
While DeCarbo was busy putting together a festival, McCaffrey was occupied assembling a parish.
Lawrence County’s Catholic parishes were among the first to execute the diocese’s strategy for merging 188 parishes into 57 because of a declining number of priests and parishioners. McCaffrey oversaw the process for combining St. Vitus, St. Joseph, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Camillus, St. James Mary, Mother of Hope and Christ the King into a single parish now called Holy Spirit.
“With the parish in transition, there were little things we couldn’t do,” DeCarbo said. “We couldn’t sell tickets at the rectory any more, because they were so busy. So we had to figure other ways of doing things. And a lot of the people we’d been able to use in the past for different things, we were unable to use them because they were focused on the transition.”
McCaffrey himself added a new wrinkle.
“We insisted that everybody who is volunteering has to get their Protecting God’s Children background done,” he said. “In the past, people have resisted such things, but we said we can’t afford not to be in compliance in this day and age, and we’re going to be.
“My staff has worked very, very hard, helping people get all the paperwork done they needed to do so that they can be validly helping.”
Initially, DeCarbo said, the thought of having to do the background checks “put everyone into orbit.”
“When you’re talking three or four hundred volunteers and having to get this done — and a lot of these people didn’t have computers, and if they didn’t have them, you had to get on,” he said. “The church took care of them (paying the fee), which helped, but there was still this out-of-the-mind kind of thing. We were concerned that we weren’t going to get the volunteers because of it, but fortunately, we are fine.”
BUILDING A TEAM
Although the transition to a single parish may have caused a few hiccups in the festival organization process, DeCarbo and McCaffrey agree that more than anything else, it has been a blessing.
A seven-church parish boosted the potential field of volunteers, and neither man has been disappointed in the harvest.
“We brought some new people in from the other parishes that Father recommended would be very helpful, and they really have been,” DeCarbo said. “They have been tremendous working with a committee they’ve never been with.
“I don’t think, though, they realized the magnitude of this. A couple of them have approached me and as, ‘How big is this?’ I said, ‘You have to actually see it to get the way this thing works.’ ”
McCaffrey praised both the parishioners from other churches, as well as those from St. Vitus, for their spirit of teamwork.
“We are so blessed that we have people who are becoming more involved,” said. “We have people who are crossing from place to place and recognize that we are one, and want us to be one. I believe they realize that none of these (former) parishes can do what they used to do all on their own. They’re all dependent on other people coming forward, and they’re becoming far more welcoming of the help than they may have been in years past.
“At St. Vincent de Paul, for their fish fry this past Lent, it wouldn’t have happened had not other people from other churches come over and said, ‘We’re going to help you. We like this. We want this to continue.’ I think the same thing is true at St. Vitus. As big and vibrant as it once was, it’s at the point now that, no, we can’t survive on our own. We can’t continue to do everything on our own. We have to be open to others.”
McCaffrey pointed to Pittsburgh’s St. Bonaventure Church, where “they used to have huge festival, and because of their trying to come together and all, they just gave up on it."
“It is to my mind," he said, "a tremendous credit to our people, our volunteers, to be tenacious enough to say, ‘We’re going to do this and we’re going to do it so quickly, on the heels of us being freshly merged to go forward.’ I can’t say enough about their good will.”
