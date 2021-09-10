Oktoberfest celebration

The Eintracht Männerchor members prepare to tap the keg at a past Oktoberfest celebration. Leading the parade are, from left, Hans Kraus, Dan Reiber and John McCormick. They will keep the tradition alive with another annual celebration Sept. 19.

 Contributed Eintracht Männerchor members prepare to tap the keg at a past Oktoberfest celebration. Leading the parade are, from left, Hans Kraus, Dan Reiber and John McCormick. They will keep the tradition alive with another annual celebration Sept. 19.

The Eintracht Männerchor will host a scaled-down version of its annual Oktoberfest this year.

The event is planned for 1 to 10 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds at 586 McKee Crossing Road in Neshannock Township.

Admission and parking are free.

German food — Bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, soft pretzels and hot dogs will be the featured fare — and beer will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Entertainment will be provided by German bands with intermittent performances by the Männerchor singers.

The John Tarasut Band will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. and The Barrons will take the stage from 6 to 10 p.m.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms. She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.