The Eintracht Männerchor will host a scaled-down version of its annual Oktoberfest this year.
The event is planned for 1 to 10 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds at 586 McKee Crossing Road in Neshannock Township.
Admission and parking are free.
German food — Bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, soft pretzels and hot dogs will be the featured fare — and beer will be available for purchase throughout the day.
Entertainment will be provided by German bands with intermittent performances by the Männerchor singers.
The John Tarasut Band will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. and The Barrons will take the stage from 6 to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.