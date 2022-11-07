County school districts to commemorate Veterans Day The different Lawrence County school districts will each have programs and activities to commemorate Veterans Day this week.

Students and teachers at George Washington Intermediate School have a special program planned for veterans on Thursday.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, fourth grade students from 10 classrooms will honor military veterans with special concert of patriotic songs in the school’s auditorium, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

“This is one of my favorite programs of the year,” said Principal David Antuono. “We’ve been doing this for eight or nine years.

“Every program we do at George Washington is special, but the theme behind this one is honoring those who served,” Antuono said.

All veterans and the public are invited.

As veterans enter the school cafeteria, they will receive coffee and donuts and a lapel pin. The program will take place in the school auditorium.

The musical program is being coordinated and directed by Bethany Piscitella, the school’s choir teacher.

The concert will be recorded and posted online on the New Castle Area School District website with a link for those who cannot attend, Antuono said.