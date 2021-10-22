The New Castle Area School Board accepted resignations and hired new personnel at its regular voting meeting Monday.
The board took the following actions:
• Accepted the retirement resignations of Toni Mangino as personal care assistant, as of Oct. 15, and Denise Apicelli as secretary, to be effective Jan. 20.
- Approved the resignations of Yadira Dickens as English as a second language teacher, as of Oct. 18, and Victoria Pezzuolo, learning recovery and success tutor, as of Oct. 15.
- Hired Margarita Arvelo as an English as a second language interpreter at a pay of $15 per hour, 7 days a week.
- Appointed Jodi DeSimone and Alexandra Rigby as learning recovery success tutors. DiSimone will be at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center and Rigby will be at the high school. The newly created positions will be funded using the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money that the district received from the federal government as a result of learning loss from COVID-19.
- Agreed to hire workers for the after school program. They are Maria Antonio and Riana Lyden as power-hour instructors in the district’s after-school program at pays of $15 per hour for up to 2.5 hours per day; Ashlee Maggie at $16 per hour and Connie Colucci and Joyce Deck at $15 per hour as cafeteria workers; and Annessa Mike as a substitute at $15 per hour.
- Approved the hiring of Shane Walters as bus driver and substitute bus monitor for First Student bus company.
- Agreed to pay a $2,500 stipend to Ashlee Maggie for extra work duties and for working in the district’s food service program to accommodate students on quarantine and in cyber school.
- Hired Yadira Dickens as a personal care assistant for grades 7 through 12.
- Added Milagros Biggart, Diann Fulmer and Cheryl Pizzitola to the personal care assistant substitute list, and Fulmer and Cindy Verdi as substitute secretaries.
- Approved Megan Smida, Meghan Walker and Juliet Ryan to the substitute teacher list.
- Appointed Danielle M. Trott, DDS, to perform dental checkups for students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, and grades 3 and 7 for the school year, at a cost not to exceed $1,500. The cost per student is about $5.
- Approved a contract with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for interim technology services at a cost of $4,030 per month.
- Approved a contract with the intermediate unit to provide remedial instructional services in reading and math at Kennedy Catholic Middle/High School and New Castle Christian Academy for the 2021-2022 school year. The cost is $46,839 for the instructional services and an additional $473 for parent and family engagement.
- Approved an agreement with the Hoyt Institute’s arts and education to provide a STEAM component for the district’s after-school program for grades 8-12, through Dec. 31, at a cost of $2,499.
- Gave the OK for a contract with CSM Consulting Inc. for $9,000 to prepare and file forms for the Emergency Connectivity Fund through the Universal Services Administrative Co. The district has been approved to receive $273,880 from the emergency connectivity fund to pay for technology equipment.
Approved a one-year agreement with Jostens Inc. to print the 2021-22 high school yearbook.
