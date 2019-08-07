New Castle police start using body cameras

New Castle City Police Department patrol officers are now wearing body cameras.
The department had acquired 30 of the body cameras, and over the past several weeks, every uniformed officer and uniformed street supervisor was outfitted with a one.
"You can always look back and use your footage to see exactly what some said during a stop," said Chief Bobby Salem. "You can always go back and use that for evidence purposes."
The department, which has 43 officers, was allotted $109,500 for the Axon Body cameras in March with a 4-1 vote in city council.
Police officers required to wear the cameras were given training prior to routine use. Officers were shown how to use them, but also learned about legal issues that may arise due to their usage.
Officers do have the ability to turn the cameras on and off due to officer's individual privacy concerns, according to Salem.
The department’s policy requires that every citizen encounter be video and audio recorded, though extraordinary circumstances may arise that require an officer to act quickly to protect a citizen or themselves.
"When they get out of their car, they have to manually turn them on," said Salem. "When we have any interaction with the public, we turn them on." Most city police cars are also adorned with dash cameras.
All footage will be saved for an allotted amount of time, but the department does have the capability to save some for longer periods, according to Salem.
"It will be a very useful going to court," said Salem. "On a lot of these interactions where we make arrests, we've had several people make confessions to us while they're being recorded."
Officers must tell individuals they are interacting with during an investigation that they are being both recorded visually and audibly, according to Salem.
The cameras will be paid for over the next five years with $31,116 in the first year and $19,596 to be paid in the remaining years
The funds come from the city's capital improvement fund and the forfeiture fund available through the Lawrence County District attorney's office.
"The public holds us to a high standard, and I think it protects the officers from false accusations too," said Salem. "So it works both ways."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.