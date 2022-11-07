The New Castle Area School District service learning classes and the Junior High National Honor Society have planned a special veterans day observance for Wednesday.
The 9:15 a.m. program will take place in the high school (lobby) commons area and is open to all veterans, wives, families and members of the community and will feature the New Castle High School Marching Band and a veteran speaker.
The New Castle School Cafe and May's Donuts will provide breakfast.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP to Adam Brigham, instructor, at abrigham@ncasd.com for planning purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.