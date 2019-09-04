New Castle Music Festival returns for second year

Every musician needs a stage, but Adam Alfano believes local talent deserves a pedestal.
One of the founders of Good Vibe Entertainment, Alfano is preparing for the second annual New Castle Music Festival. The event, showcasing musicians and comedians from across the region, takes place Sept. 14 at the Old Princeton School, 2520 Mill Bridge Road. Doors will open at noon with entertainment starting at 12:30 p.m.
"We tried to bring in more variety this year, more comedians, a funk band, an a cappella group, rap and punk," Alfano said, noting that last year's festival attracted more than 200 people. "All of the artists from last year wanted to come back and we added more to appeal to more community members."
After founding Good Vibe with his partners Joshua Hoffman and Danny Zoltani, Alfano started doing smaller shows around the area, but decided to "aim for the stars" in producing the inaugural New Castle Music Festival last summer.
"We figured, 'What's the worst that could happen?,'" he said. "Besides, New Castle needed something like this and we wanted to put local talent on the pedestal they deserve. Our goal is to keep doing this once a year and get bigger and better every time."
The lineup for this year's festival featuring performers who are "all from right here" includes:
Riardo’s Bar and Grill Stage: Wampum Dogs, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.; Longview, 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.; Allyson R. Hood, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m.; and Delinquency Jones, 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.
Papa Gelateria Stage: Tessellation, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Lost in the Mutiny, 2:30 to 3 p.m.; Pella Penguins, 4 to 4:30 p.m.; Mallory Run, 5:30 to 6 p.m.; Rover, 7 to 7:30 p.m.; Janae Sound, 8 to 8:40 p.m.; and Highland Rose, 9 to 9:50 p.m.
Good Vibe Entertainment Stage: Lauren Coonfare, 12:30 to 1:50 p.m.; Levi Reed, 1:30 to 1:50 p.m.; comedians Andreas O'Rourke and Joey Purse, 2:15 to 2:35 p.m.; Tae7mile, 3 to 3:20 p.m.; Drifting Things, 3:45 to 4:05 p.m.; Sonic Soulkid, 4:30 to 4:50 p.m.; Johnny Dombeck, 5:15 to 5:35 p.m.; comedians Johnny Smith/Jon Huff, 6 to 6:20 p.m.; Dana the Duece, 6:45 to 7:05 p.m.; and Meechie, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m.
In addition, there will be food trucks, gelato, vendors and games. Tickets are $10. For tickets and more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
