MERCER – Roy Lee Johnson will effectively spend his life in prison with the sentence he was handed down Friday, Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said.
Johnson, 54, of New Castle, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree murder and felony weapons charges for the Jan. 29, 2018 killing of Sierra Nicole Madison-Clark, 30, of New Castle, behind Tony's Pizza, 628 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon.
In exchange for his plea, Common Pleas Judge Daniel P. Wallace sentenced Johnson to 27 to 54 years in prison.
"He's effectively going to be in jail for the rest of his life because he was 53 when he committed the crime," Acker said. "He'll be 80 when he's eligible for parole consideration at the latest."
