Jgenus Steele, 23, of New Castle has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for committing fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine trafficking and firearm crimes.
Steele was sentenced by United States District Judge Robert J. Colville. Steele was ordered by a judge to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
According to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, Steele’s sentence is a result of a Lawrence County Drug Task Force investigation in 2019 and 2020. Steele was on parole at that time as a result of a prior conviction for aggravated assault. The task force made a controlled purchase of 12.44 grams of crack directly from Steele in December 2019 in New Castle. The task force thereafter served a search warrant at Steele’s apartment in New Castle in February 2020.
A mixture containing 2.68 grams of fentanyl and heroin was located inside the apartment along with, among other things, five loaded pistols and $1,255.00 in drug trafficking proceeds.
The Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the FBI conducted the investigation in this case.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement to make neighborhoods safer.
