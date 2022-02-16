A New Castle man has been arrested for his reported role in gunfire at an off-campus apartment near Slippery Rock University.
State police have charged Donald Brady Siddall, 21, of Knox Avenue, who also has an address at English Avenue, after shots were fired around 9 p.m. Jan. 28 from the third floor of The Grove, an apartment building at 146 Harmony Road in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
Troopers who responded searched the building for any injured people, and they obtained a Snapchat image of a person next to a man posing with a handgun with an extended magazine on it.
Police later identified the man with the gun as Siddall.
Siddall in a later interview with the police admitted to having fired four shots from a Glock handgun toward a wooded area. He signed a consent for police to search his residence at Knox Avenue. He gave police a Glock 43X gun, magazines that include an extended magazine and 9 millimeter ammunition.
Siddall was charged Wednesday with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph J. Nash, who freed him on an unsecured $15,000 bond.
Supects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.