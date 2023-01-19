A New Castle Area School District junior high English teacher is retiring, but her job won't be filled right now.
Rather, her duties will be absorbed or reassigned to high school English teachers and other junior high English instructors, according to interim Superintendent Richard Rossi.
The board in a 6-0 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday accepted the retirement resignation of Cara Doneluck, junior high English teacher, effective Jan. 24. Doneluck has been a teacher in the district for seven years.
Rossi said he has no plans to replace her in the core subject position.
The high school and junior high school each currently have seven full-time English teachers.
Board member Pat Amabile did not attend the meeting, and board member Tracey Rankin participated by phone but was not present for most of the personnel voting meeting or a presentation by a science teacher that preceded it.
In 7-0 votes after she joined the meeting, the board:
•Approved a six-year agreement with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for a kindergarten through eighth grade reading program at a cost of about $834,019, payable over three years.
•Approved an increase in the permanent substitute teacher pay rate, from $10 to $14 per hour, retroactive to Dec. 1.
•Approved Dr. Damary Bonilla Rodriguez as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion presenter for the staff at a pay of $3,000. $1,500 will be paid from a grant and $1,500 will be paid from the general fund.
The board in other 6-0 votes (without Rankin):
•Increased the rate of pay for the prison program instructor from $18 to $20 per hour.
•Approved the hiring of Brittany Carbone as a long-term substitute physical education teacher in the junior high school at a pay of $200 per day.
•Hired Cynthia Schuster as a cafeteria server and Doreatha Baily as a cashier in the cafeteria at the senior high school.
•Approved the appointments of Adam Brigham, Donrae D'Ambrosia and Kristin Clark as homebound instructors, each at a pay of $30 per hour.
•Approved Christopher Quinn as a driver and Jane Hunt as a bus monitor for First Student bus company.
•Hired Robert Casalandra as a substitute security guard at a pay of $16 per hour.
•Added Daniel Reid, Mark McCummins and Ronald Moncrief as emergency substitute teachers and Braden Manci as a social studies substitute teacher.
