The PA CareerLink Center in Lawrence County has reopened to the public.
Hours are by appointment, in alignment with Pennsylvania’s phased reopening plan. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
In order to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and limit waiting times, any individual seeking services should complete a questionnaire in advance, at https://tinyurl.com/wcpacl, or call to make an appointment.
Seating in the building will be limited, and visitors will be required to wear face masks in order to enter the building for their scheduled appointments.
Virtual services have been provided continuously for jobseekers and employers since mid-March, when statewide mitigation efforts slowed the spread of COVID-19. While the center encourages customers to continue using its virtual services, it is accepting appointments for on-site services.
The CareerLink centers no longer have unemployment compensation courtesy phones available on-site.
Those seeking Unemployment Compensation Center assistance should visit www.uc.pa.gov or reach out by telephone at (888) 313-7284 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Questions about general unemployment compensation assistance may be emailed to uchelp@pa.gov. Questions specific to applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) can be emailed to ucpua@pa.gov.
CareerLink services available for individuals include CareerLink registration, job search help, career services and job and skills training and youth employment opportunities; Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) referrals, General Education Diploma (GED) Referrals and unemployment compensation form faxing
The Lawrence County CareerLink agency is located at 102 Margaret St. in New Castle, and may be reached by calling (724) 656-3165 or by fax at (724) 656-3232. For hearing impaired, call (724) 598-2075.
CareerLink is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and a partner of the American Job Center Network. Assistance is provided by a collaborative of multiple agencies to provide career services to Pennsylvania employers, potential employees, and others.
