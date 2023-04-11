Nicolas Fair dreams about getting on the TV show “America’s Got Talent.”
The high-functioning autistic 14-year-old may have gotten his lucky break.
Without out ever taking a singing lesson, Nicolas was chosen from a field of 120 to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during this Saturday’s South Bend Cubs baseball game. The Minor League baseball team in Indiana is a single A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
“I was kind of excited and shocked,” Nicolas said Monday.
The son of Charles and Jennifer Fair, the New Castle High eighth-grader made his singing debut during a Feb. 14 Special Olympics bocce game at the school. Organizers at the last minute needed someone to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Nicolas volunteered even though he’d never sang with a microphone or before a crowd and would be unaccompanied. He had, however, practiced the national anthem at home using his sister Alyssa's karaoke machine and watching singing lessons on the video-sharing website YouTube.
His performance before about 100 folks brought many, including his 47-year-old mother, to tears.
“I guess it was a bit of a shocker when he belted it out,” said Jennifer, a Save-A-Lot cashier. “I wouldn’t have believed it if you asked him (to sing) five years ago. He was really shy. He wouldn’t even talk to people. He’s really come out of his shell.”
“For him to get up there and sing was just breathtaking,” Charles added. “He was always shy, always timid.”
The recorded performance was posted to Facebook.
“Almost overnight, it got 22,000-some views,” said Charles, who works as a floor tech at UPMC Jameson Hospital.
His sister, former New Castle resident Jamie Taylor of Niles, Michigan, told Charles about the South Bend Cubs looking for folks to sing the national anthem.
Charles, 50, sent Nicolas’ video. He was chosen to perform before the first pitch for the 4:05 p.m. game.
“I would’ve never expected it, especially being so far away,” Charles said.
The performance will coincide with the team’s Sensory Friendly Day held annually to bring awareness to those living with autism. During the game, the music and sounds will be played at a lower volume and there will be no fireworks.
Nicolas’ performance also coincides with National Autism Awareness Month, which raises awareness for autism and Asperger’s syndrome. Autism is a complex brain disorder that often inhibits a person’s ability to communicate, respond to surroundings and form relationships with others. One in 270 people in the world has autism.
Nicolas can’t deny he’s a little nervous for Saturday, when a few thousand folks are expected in the stands.
“I think he’ll do great,” Jennifer said. “I just keep telling him to do it for yourself and do it for the other children with autism. Show them they can do it, too.”
Doctors diagnosed Nicolas with autism in first grade.
“Some of every day is a struggle, “ Charles said. “Every day is a learning experience. There’s no written handbook on dealing with a child with autism."
"Every child is different," he continued. "We’re still learning."
