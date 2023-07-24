The New Castle Area School Board made a few adjustments to the district’s dress code for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The board at its regular meeting last week in an 8-0 vote adopted a policy change in the code, which had not been revised in about eight years.
Board member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting.
And while most of the standards and rules remain in place, there are some changes in keeping with the more unacceptable fashion changes.
Interim Superintendent Rick Rossi explained that the changes were to keep up with the times and modern trends.
They are restrictive of some of the unacceptable newer styles, he said.
One change is that, in addition to all clothing being neat and clean, it must fit properly.
Students may only wear approved colors that are red, black, gray, khaki or white.
All permitted bottoms or pants and tops must be of either solid, approved colors or a combination of them.
Prohibited clothing now includes pajama bottoms, clothing with fashionable rips, tears, slices and/or frays and shoes without backs, including but not limited to flip flops, slippers or shoes resembling slippers or shower shoes.
Rossi said the dress code will be enforced by the school principals.
Assistant high school principal Ralph Blundo commented, “We want to try to prevent sending kids here” (to the office) because of their clothing.
“If a kid is deliberately defiant, we know when that’s happening, and consequences will take place,” he said.
The board also adopted a new student handbook, to be districted to students in all the schools for the coming school year.
The board additionally approved the pricing of football tickets for the 2023 season.
There are no changes from the previous year.
