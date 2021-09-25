At its regular meeting Monday, the New Castle Area School Board took the following action:
•Accepted the resignations of Toni Gealy, personal care assistant; Gurt Worrell and Barb Norco, cafeteria workers; Susan Harlan, head coach, girls cross country; and Tanai Brothers, head coach, 7th-grade girls basketball.
•Approved the hiring of Chanceler Partin as a computer technician at a salary of $40,000 plus benefits.
•Voted to increase the salary for the district’s two other computer technicians from $42,500 to $45,000, retroactive to July 1, for the 2021-22 school year.
•Granted The Primary Health Network permission to use the Croton Administration Building from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
•Approved the hiring of Natalie Miller as a full-time substitute teacher in biology and general science for the first semester of this school year.
•Approved the hiring of one-on-one tutors in the district’s learning and recovery success program, paid for with funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund the district received because of COVID-19. They are Rianna Lyden at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center; Victoria Pezzuolo and Maria Antonio, both full-time, and Paula Aromando and Gianna Serignese, both part-time, at George Washington Intermediate School; Jake Rocco and Thomas Varnati at the junior high school and Courtney Bauder, part-time, at the senior high school.
•Agreed to hire Angela Palimino as a cyber support/COVID response assistant at a rate of $13 per hour, for seven hours per day. Her job will be to take care of an increase in cyber school enrollment from 30 to 150 students, making arrangements for their computers and workbooks.
•Hired Patricia Miller, Nicole Miller and Kelly Ericsson as personal care assistants.
•Approved the hiring of Preston Raeburn as a permanent cafeteria worker and custodian substitute at a pay of $12.50 per hour, for up to four hours per day.
•Approved the addition of these individuals to the substitute list: Susan Payne, cafeteria; Andre Marting, custodian; Katie Razzano, secretary and personal care assistant; Paulette Booker, personal care assistant; and Kristin Scalzo, security.
•Approved the hiring of Travis McConnell as a driver and a bus monitor substitute for First Student, the district’s bus company; and Kody Bailey, Samantha Bogear, Shannon Cook, Tyler Mellott and Sherry Whisel, all as bus monitors.
