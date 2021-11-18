The New Castle Area School District's secretaries are working under a new five-year contract.
The New Castle Area School Board voted 5-3 Monday to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the School Secretaries union, which is retroactive to July 1 and extends through June 30, 2026. The previous four-year contract expired June 30.
The new contract grants each union member employee a raise of 75 cents per hour for each of the five years. The district employs 20 secretaries.
The contract boosts the amount paid to employees by $50 in an attendance incentive that encourages the non-use of sick days. If no sick leave is taken, the employee receives a $520 bonus for the year. If the employee takes only one sick day off, he or she will receive a $450 bonus; if no more than two days, a $380 bonus, if no more than three sick days, a $310 bonus, if no more than four sick days, a $240 bonus. After four sick days are taken, no bonus will be granted.
Additionally, the pact provides severance pay for unused sick days increased from $30 to $40 per day, up to $4,000, an increase from $3,000 in the previous contract.
An early retirement incentive increases the number of required work years from 15 to 20 for eligibility.
The contract includes no changes in benefits, which are the same as those of the teachers in the district.
Voting against the pact were board members Robert Lyles, Anna Pascarella and Dr. Marilyn Berkley. Board member Tracy Rankin did not attend or participate in the meeting.
"I voted no in 2017, and I haven't changed my mind," Berkely said Thursday in a phone conversation. "That's all I'm going to say."
Lyles said he objected largely to the attendance incentive in the agreement.
"I couldn't in good conscience vote for a contract with that pays incentive for an employee not to miss work," he said. The secretaries start at about $18, "and they have a great benefit package and retirement plan. Those items alone are great incentive to come to work, and that doesn't include vacation and personal days, plus full dental and vision coverage at no cost to themselves."
At the end of the contract, some of the secretaries will be making almost $33 an hour, Lyles said. "When you are paid this well, it's more than enough incentive for you to come to work every day."
He said he would like to have seen the board reduce the opt-out pay as well — money an employee is paid when he or she does not accept the health care benefits. A reduction in that could have saved the taxpayers thousands of dollars as well, he reasoned.
Attempts to reach Pascarella were unsuccessful Thursday.
The board also:
- Approved an increase in the pay rate for substitute teachers, to $100 from $85, beginning Dec. 1.
- Approved a cooperative agreement with the Union Area School District, for Union to participate in the district's wrestling program for the 2021-22 school year.
- Approved the retirement of Abbie Baxter, assistant business manager, as of Oct. 25. Baxter had been a district employee for 47 years.
- Hired Maria Young as a learning recovery and success tutor, as of Nov. 17.
- Changed the status of Maria Sommerfeld from temporary professional to professional employee because of her tenured employment with the Philadelphia Public Schools.
- Agreed to add Adriana Price, personal care assistant, and Linda Hartman, secretary, to the nonprofessional substitute list.
- Added three teachers to the teacher substitute list. They are Evelyn Taylor, emergency status; Jamia Richardson, prospective teacher, and Mark McConnell, substitute teacher permit for prospective educators.
- Approved a petition for tax abatement request for construction of a new building for Donald Peluso's Barbershop at 270 E. Long Ave.
