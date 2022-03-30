New Castle actors devoted to 'Grease'

New Castle High School students have become “Hopelessly Devoted” to “Grease.”
While many of the cast members were only familiar with the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John or the 2016 live television version, they’ve all fallen for the musical production.
Director Robert Lee explained that while the stage version differs somewhat from the classic movie, audiences will be familiar with the plot and characters.
“It’s the upbeat musical our community needs right now. You can immerse yourself in a feel-good moment and leave humming along,” said Lee, who was joined by several of his leads.
“The fact that it was ‘Grease’ caught my attention,” explained senior Sean Scott who decided to audition for the first time and landed the role of Kenickie, owner of the fabled car, Greased Lightning. For the show, the school was able to secure the use of the Greased Lightning vehicle from the professional touring production.
To add to that familiar feeling, Lee also got permission to include the songs “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re the One that I Want” in the production.
The popular tunes are only in the film adaptation of the show, not the Broadway version, which debuted in 1972.
“It’s been fun to take such a familiar show and make it our own,” Lee said of the production, which features Emanuel Gingras as Danny and Peyton Rodgers as Sandy.
“It’s such an iconic show, that makes it harder to make sure you’ve embodied your character,” said Katelynn DeBourelando, one of the production’s Pink Ladies, Jan.
Having characters with strong, or stereotypical, personalities provided challenges — and fun — for the students.
“Roger is so unlike me,” explained Stephan Gibson who portrays the Burger Palace Boy, adding with a laugh, “He’s a impulsive force and I’m really quite mild.”
Olivia Pierce, who plays Pink Lady Marty, agreed, explaining, “Marty is a very superficial character, which is something I try hard as a person not to be. So it was really hard, but yet so much fun.”
Montia Hall, the show’s Frenchy, added, “It took awhile to come into my character, but it was fun making her my own.”
Taking teenagers from the 2020s back to the ‘50s also provided a few challenges.
“At first, it was hard to go back to the 1950s, but now it’s become like a second part of us,” related Nicholas Bogaert-Lee who portrays Sonny, one of the Burger Palace Boys. Another in the “gang,” Rocco Litrenta who plays Doody, agreed.
“I think it was hard to get into a 1950s mindset until the costumes came,” added Olivia Pierce.
“As someone whose background is dancing, it was challenging. As a dancer, you think more about technique than acting and at first it was hard to get into that mindset,” noted Montana Pastore who plays Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies.
She also added that the show, which opens Thursday, is much more than another opportunity to be on stage, “We know that we’re a family and we’re not ever going to get rid of the friendships we made here.”
