New cases below 1,000 for 4th straight day in Pennsylvania

William Thiele sweeps feed mixed with excess milk that the farm's producer won't take due to decreased demand during the new coronavirus pandemic, on his family's dairy farm, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Cabot, Pa. Due to changes in the market from the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers find themselves with a glut of perishable products that they cannot sell and aren't able to donate. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)