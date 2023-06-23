The New Bedford Lions Club is selling gun raffle tickets as a fundraiser.
The drawings for a Henry Side Gate 45-70 and Henry Big Boy 45 Long Colt will be on Nov. 23 and 24, respectively. The winning tickets will be based on the three-digit winning numbers from the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Lottery.
Tickets are $10 or three for $25.
For tickets, reach out to Lion Albert Muscarella at (724) 730-5775.
