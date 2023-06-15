Neshannock School Board during a recent meeting approved a $23.2-million budget for 2023-24 that calls for a three-percent increase in property taxes.
In other financial matters, the board voted to borrow up to $12 million to pay for campus improvements.
For a property assessed at $179,000, school taxes will increase by $158 for a total of $3,325 for the year. The average Neshannock property is assessed at $179,000.
The assessed value is equal to the 2003 market value of a property, the last year an assessment was conducted in Lawrence County.
Over the last 10 years, the total state and federal subsidies to Neshannock have increased by $746,000 while expenses during that same period have increased by $5.7 million. Costs for salaries, employee benefits, supplies, technology and safety have increased.
The equation the state uses is designed so if the property owners can foot the bill, they do.
For instance, for the 2022-23 budget, Neshannock received a subsidy of $3.5 million compared to Union Township’s $5.2 million; Wilmington, $6 million; Shenango, $7.7 million; Mohawk, $10.7 million; Ellwood City, $12.2 million and New Castle, $28 million.
The school district covers 100 percent of its employee health insurance premiums, which are expected to increase by one percent for 2023-24.
The school district’s monthly costs will be $713 for an individual, $1,463 for a parent and children, $1,634 for an employee and spouse and $1,884 for a family.
In other business, the board approved taking out a $12-million bond issue for about $6 million needed to replace the roof on the elementary school, build a 2,400-square-foot garage, add a restroom at the athletic fields, replace the football stadium lights, repave the campus, replace the ceiling at the junior/high school and replace doors and door hardware at the junior/senior and elementary schools.
The board during its recent meeting awarded a $148,997 contract to GEM Builders to replace the ceilings and a $617,743 contract to replace doors and door hardware.
Replacing the 115,000-square-foot roof on the elementary school, which is the size of 2 ½ football fields, is expected to cost $4 million.
School District Business Manager Justin DiMuccio said it was recommended they apply for $10 million and add 20 percent for legal and other fees. The district has 18 years to repay the bond.
DiMuccio expects on the closing date the loan will be less than $12 million. The interest rate will be set during the closing.
