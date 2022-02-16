The Neshannock Township School District learned it received a clean audit at its monthly school board meeting last week.
The district continues to operate with a balanced budget, accounting firm Phillip Weiner and Company, Ltd reported.
Superintendent Dr. Terrence Meehan said the district received far less state and federal pandemic relief money than neighboring districts, yet ranked third in per-pupil spending in a five-county range.
“(We) were able to successfully navigate significant financial hurdles and deliver a balanced budget while also providing uninterrupted access to education for students during the pandemic," Meehan said. "The district is maximizing the reach of each dollar spent”.
Board member Michael Vatter said the district is upgrading its technology. The district's in-house cyber school program helped the district save a half-million dollars this year from outside cyber charter school tuition.
The district, via its Neshannock Online Campus, provided in-person, hybrid, virtual and full-time cyber school options for students in all grade levels during the 2020-2021 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.