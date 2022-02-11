Neshannock Township is hoping to lure business and industry and encourage upgrades to existing commercial sites through a new, more generous tax abatement program.
The supervisors Wednesday introduced an ordinance that would designate specific commercial and industrial areas of the township where new construction and improvements costing more than $25,000 to existing businesses can remain 100 percent tax free for 10 years.
The initiative falls under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, which allows local taxing bodies to provide tax exemption as an incentive for new development and for redevelopment of aging or deteriorating properties.
The designated corridors in the proposed ordinance include the entire length of Route 18 (Wilmington Road) from the city line to the Wilmington Township border, industrial properties including Northgate Industrial Park and Millennium Park and adjacent industrial properties, the commercial plaza section off Mercer Road from the Pizza Joe’s building north, including the plaza, and the intersection of Mercer Road and Maitland Lane.
The ordinance, which does not include residential properties, would go into effect just as a previous five-year abatement program, enacted in March of 2017, is expiring and would replace it, explained Leslie S. Bucci, township supervisor and secretary-treasurer.
The existing ordinance a five-year, graduated tax abatement along the same corridor of Wilmington Road, requiring the new development to be taxed more every year of those five years and requiring full taxes to be paid six years and after. It also adds other commercial and industrial areas that the previous ordinance has not included.
The new ordinance and a map will be advertised, and will available for public review at the township building on Mercer Road and at the Lawrence County law library in the courthouse. The supervisors intend to formally adopt the measure at their regular public meeting March 30.
Township solicitor Louis M. Perrotta explained that the ordinance also will be present to the county commissioners and the township school district, for their approvals. Neshannock collects the smallest amount of taxes of the three taxing bodies.
Bucci explained that the township’s Economic Development Advisory Panel at its meetings discussed the LERTA ordinance at length at its meetings and made recommendations as ways for property owners to upgrade, “and they felt now is the time to delve in and make improvements,” she said.
The panel members discuss matters of concern in the township and things they want to see happen to move things in a positive direction, Bucci said.
The advisory panel, which meets the last Wednesday of each month, makes recommendations to the board of township supervisors, was formed in 2018. It is comprised of a diverse group of township residents and business people, including Randy Sumner, architect Tony Burrelli, John Greenwood of First Energy, Anthony Staph of Castle Realty, Tom White, retired Jameson Hospital administrator; Nick Bunker of The Ellwood Group, Steve Craig, former planner and commissioner; Matt Stroia, Gale E. Measel Jr. of GEM Inc. and Jenny Flannery representing the Neshannock Township School District. The three supervisors also attend its meetings.
Recommendations for the new commercial and industrial areas added for tax abatement came out of those meetings, Bucci said. “They looked at this and suggested the additional commercial places to give people an opportunity to upgrade.”
All three Lawrence County commissioners have said they are in agreement with the proposed abatement.
“My philosophy is to work in hand with the municipality,” Commissioner Dan Vogler, a Neshannock Township resident, commented. “The goal is to work with businesses to keep them here and to expand them or attract them here, and I support that concept.”
“I think they’re being progressive and forward-thinking and that’s what we all need to do,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd added, “The county is always willing to work with our municipalities to attract new business and investment. We’re 100 percent behind Neshannock on this.”
Bucci explained that the township in enacting the ordinance will not be giving up tax money, because new and expanded businesses will bring in more employment, wage taxes and other spinoff advantages.
“We’re not exonerating from anything we currently have, only for business that we hope will be out there and benefit the community and bring in more wage tax,” Bucci said.
“The idea is to spur economic development and have more people coming into the community. Obviously the goal of the municipality is to have your tax base increase,” she reasoned. “We need to tell people we’re open for business and we’d like you to come here.”
