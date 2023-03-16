TICKETS
Neshannock High School will present “Legally Blonde” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the school auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and are available online at NTSD.org/thearts or at the door.
SYNOPSIS
Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her before going off to attend Harvard Law School. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
CAST
Brianna Bailey: Elle’s mom
Katalina Barron: Ensemble
Liz Baum: Enid Hoops
Alexandria Bender: Margot
Lainey Brucker: Chutney Windam
Sophia Covelli: Kaylan
Alayna DeCarbo: Serena
Lexie Dombrosky: Paulette Buonufonte
Rachael Doran: Saleswoman/court stenographer
Allison Geary: Brooke Wyndam
Lena Grossman: Pilar
Marlie Ioanilli: Kate
Sienna Karmecy: Grandmaster Chad/Sundeep Padamdan
Roger Kwiat: Elle’s dad/Aaron/Nikos
Abigail Less: Ensemble
Sydney Lockley: Leilani/Judge
Xavier Mastropietro: Lowell/Kyle
Juliana Medure: Elle Woods
Mara Medure: Ensemble
Danielle Memo: Vivienne Kensington
William Morgan: Warner Huntington III
Jaclyn Morrone: Ensemble
Alexa Marie Ong: Gaelen
Gia Prossen: Ensemble
Cole Rapsky: Pforzheimer/Dewy
Tessa Senchak: Saleswoman/District Attorney Joyce Riley
Dominic Sgro: Winthrop/Carlos
Nicholas Spencer: Emmett Forrest
Aadyson Sumner: Sumner
Halie Stoner: Whitney
Jax Strealy: Pilot/TV reporter
Ethan Tanyel: Professor Callahan
Madeline Ubry: Penelope
Emmalyn Watts: Ensemble
Emma Wilt: Ensemble
