Neshannock High School will present “Legally Blonde” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the school auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and are available online at NTSD.org/thearts or at the door.

SYNOPSIS

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her before going off to attend Harvard Law School. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

–mtishows.com

CAST

Brianna Bailey: Elle’s mom

Katalina Barron: Ensemble

Liz Baum: Enid Hoops

Alexandria Bender: Margot

Lainey Brucker: Chutney Windam

Sophia Covelli: Kaylan

Alayna DeCarbo: Serena

Lexie Dombrosky: Paulette Buonufonte

Rachael Doran: Saleswoman/court stenographer

Allison Geary: Brooke Wyndam

Lena Grossman: Pilar

Marlie Ioanilli: Kate

Sienna Karmecy: Grandmaster Chad/Sundeep Padamdan

Roger Kwiat: Elle’s dad/Aaron/Nikos

Abigail Less: Ensemble

Sydney Lockley: Leilani/Judge

Xavier Mastropietro: Lowell/Kyle

Juliana Medure: Elle Woods

Mara Medure: Ensemble

Danielle Memo: Vivienne Kensington

William Morgan: Warner Huntington III

Jaclyn Morrone: Ensemble

Alexa Marie Ong: Gaelen

Gia Prossen: Ensemble

Cole Rapsky: Pforzheimer/Dewy

Tessa Senchak: Saleswoman/District Attorney Joyce Riley

Dominic Sgro: Winthrop/Carlos

Nicholas Spencer: Emmett Forrest

Aadyson Sumner: Sumner

Halie Stoner: Whitney

Jax Strealy: Pilot/TV reporter

Ethan Tanyel: Professor Callahan

Madeline Ubry: Penelope

Emmalyn Watts: Ensemble

Emma Wilt: Ensemble

