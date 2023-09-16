The Neshannock Township School Board during its Thursday meeting hired Scott Karns as mechanical and maintenance assistant.
The school board created the position after part-time mechanic Bill Daughtry retired in April.
A bus driver for the district since 2016 and summer maintenance assistant, Karns will be paid $18 an hour. He will repair and maintain school vehicles and assist with district-wide mechanical and maintenance needs.
In other news, the board:
•Approved a $50-an-hour contract for speech therapist Jackson McCullough for six hours a day, three days a week from Sept. 18 through Nov. 10.
•Granted permission for sophomores Abigale Stodolsky and Isabelle DeVincentis and freshman Sophie Fair to be an independent varsity high school swimmer for the 2023-24. Edward Stodolsky, who is Abigale’s father, will be their coach. The student’s parents will cover the costs.
•Accepted a resignation from bus driver Kenneth Linton effective Sept. 1.
•Hired playground monitors Alicia Hoxworth, Kristin Oakes and Holly Tomon at $13 an hour.
•Approved substitutes Brenda Hickman and Debra Lewis for art and special education teachers, respectively; bus driver Amber Plaisted; and playground monitors Bonnie Robinson and Alison Sauer. Sauer also was added to the list for paraprofessional substitutes.
•Gave permission for high school guidance counselor Brenda DeVincentis to take students to Day of Caring on Sept. 7 at Cascade Park; drafting and AutoCAD teacher Gregg Micsky to Peer Leadership training at First Baptist Church in New Castle on Sept. 18-20; director of educational services Jenny Flannery and students Chloe Maalouf and Jacob Rynd to Extreme Leadership training at the Intermediate Unit in Grove City and Grove City College on Sept. 18, Nov. 13, Dec. 15, Feb. 21, March 4 and April 5, 10 and 22; softball coach Jackie Lash and varsity players to participate in The Miracle League on Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh’s South Hills; teachers Laura Gibson, Michelle Lockley, Jesse Reynolds, Karen Swope and fourth-graders to Agriculture Day at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Oct. 3; and director of educational services Jenny Flannery and teacher Lynne Jones along with pre-kindergarten students to Kraynak’s Christmas Lane and McDonald’s on Nov. 17.
•Approved elementary cyber teacher Lexie Ferrese’s participation in Academic Games meeting at the Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City on Sept. 11 at a cost of $31 for mileage, high school Principal Luca Passarelli and high school guidance counselor Brenda DeVincentis to participate in Pathways to Graduation training at the Intermediate Unit on Sept. 27 at a cost of $31 for mileage, high school librarian Jennifer Joy for Power Library Training at the Intermediate Unit on Oct. 10 at a cost of $31 for mileage and $125 for a substitute; elementary guidance counselor Alexis Anderson, Brenda DeVincentis, junior high Principal Alicia Measel and director of special education Staci Norris for crisis prevention and intervention training at the Intermediate Unit on Nov. 29 and 30 at a cost of $62 for mileage and $55 per person registration fee.
•Gave permission for the Title I Reading program to use of Neshannock Memorial School cafeteria from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 12 for a parent and family engagement meeting, Neshannock Girl Scouts to use the cafeteria from 3:30-5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month from Sept. 27 through May 15, Neshannock Education Foundation use of two tents on the football field for Homecoming night on Oct. 6 for an alumni gathering, Neshannock Student Activities Department/Student Government use of the Neshannock Memorial School, Neshannock Junior/Senior High School, football stadium parking lots, central commons area and elementary restrooms from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28 to conduct a drive-in movie and trunk or treat; and Neshannock Township Education Foundation in partnership with the New Castle Public Library and Lawrence County Community Action Partnership use of the Neshannock Memorial School gymnasium, cafeteria and multi-purpose room from Nov. 17-20 and 21-27 for the Annual Festival of Trees. Fees will be assessed for security and custodial services for the latter.
•Agreed to pay certified public accountant William Houser $13,500 to do the 2022-23 audit.
