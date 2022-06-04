Neshannock High School’s commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2022 will be at 7:30 p.m. June 7 in the school auditorium.
Commencement speaker will be Stacy Barnes, a member of the Class of 1999 and emergency management coordinator at Los Angeles World Airports.
Also speaking will be the class valedictorian and salutatorian. Valedictorian Neleh Nogay, daughter of Donald and Dr. Johanna Nogay, plans to attend Fordham University as a pre-med major. Salutatorian Maya Mrozek, daughter of Steven and Michelle Mrozek, plans to attend North Carolina State University majoring in engineering.
The baccalaureate service will be at 7 p.m. June 6 at Wayside Emmanuel Church 4437 Mitchell Road.
This year’s class trip to Cedar Point took place June 2. The officers for the Class of 2022 are Sam Bessell, president; Haley Harcar, vice president; Lorenzo Scarnati, secretary; and Olivia Fulkerson, treasurer. Student government officers are Isabella Hassan, president; Angelena Russo, vice president; Mia Hasson, secretary; and Eliza Beal, treasurer.
Senior class favorites include: song, “Unwritten”; movie, “Coco”; hangout, Leigha Quinn’s basement; saying, “Watt?”; and car, Abbey Meiter’s Jeep and Sam Ball’s truck.
The members of the Neshannock Class of 2022 include: Valedictorian Neleh Nogay%5E#T, salutatorian Maya Mrozek%5E#T, Kailan Alduk%5E@, Savanna Allen, Landen Aller, Michael Altmyer, Jocelyn Anderson@, Andre Arnold, Kelcey Avau%5E@, Samuel Ball%5E#, Eliza Beal%5E#T, Abriel Benson@, Samuel Bessell%5E@, Kole Bronowski, Victoria Cain%5E#, Gianna Canciello, Maria Clause%5E@, Sebastian Coiro,
Victoria Conrad, Faith Cooper-Aguilera@, Jay Corey, Joelle DeLillo, Emma DeRosa, Elizabeth DeVincentis%5E#, Colin Dougherty, Lucas Doutt%5E#, Sabrina Fee, Shane Fee%5E@, William Flecher, Eleni Foukas@, Phillip Frasso, Alexander Frazier, Justin Frece, Olivia Fulkerson, Milan Fusco, Robert Fusco, Alaina Gennock@, Christian Golub%5E@, Makenna Hale%5E@, Haley Harcar%5E#, Isabella Hassan%5E#T,
Mia Hasson, Autumn Hendry, Tierney Kes Hilton%5E#T, Emon Holmes, Addelyn Hopkins%5E@, Leif Hultquist, Lillian Hunt#T, Gina Janiel%5E@, Noah Kalpich@, Andrew Keller, Rachel Kroner, Caitlin Kurutz%5E#, Hannah Kwiat%5E#, Kyle Lewis, Paul Litrenta%5E@, Lisbeth Lopez, Mason Manos, John Mastropietro, Bain McGann, Abagael Meiter, Devin Mong@, Haley Montague, Natalie Morrone%5E#, Mackenzie Moses%5E#, Sophie Mundekis,
Landree Noviello, Cam’Ron Owens, Jonathan Pallerino, Joshua Pallerino, Jacob Pino, Joshua Prossen, Raygan Quimby, Leigha Quinn%5E#T, Laura Rebai (exchange student from France), Vinci Restino@, Domenico Rocca, Cross Rodgers, Bryan Roselli, Ryan Roselli, Salem Roth, Angelena Russo, Nicholas Rzodkiewicz@, Marisa Saad%5E#, Lorenzo Scarnati%5E@, Alanna Schill@, Colten Shaffer, Landon Shaffer%5E@,
Kurt Sommerfeld%5E@, Lexi Sonntag@, Michael Sopko%5E#, Sam Strobel, Bella Tinstman%5E#T, Emilio Valentine III@, Skylar Vansovich%5E#T, Emma Ward and Addilae Watts%5E#T.
(@ indicates with honors — minimum 90 percent average, is military commitment, # is with high honors — average of at least 94 percent, %5E indicates National Honor Society members and T is Top 10 graduate.)
