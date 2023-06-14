Neshannock School Board during its recent meeting:
•Awarded contracts to work as campus security to Roy Blackford, James Walker, Todd Scott, Dennis Best, Douglas Price and David Kelly, all at $24.50 an hour, and Robert Shaffer for security and as the attendance officer at $30 an hour.
•Agreed to inquire about the Neshannock football team practicing at Wilmington Area School District during this summer’s repaving of the Neshannock campus.
•Awarded one-year contracts to Reed Oil of New Castle for gas and diesel fuel and Aiken Refuse of Ellwood City to pick up garbage at $55 a day.
•Accepted resignations from student aides Leslie Nigon and Denise Slagle, both effective on June 7. Slagle was added to the substitute list for secretaries and paraprofessionals.
•Approved extra-curricular activities including the culinary club, enrichment through the arts, school SHOP and adventurers club.
•Recognized 2023 graduate Allison Stover, who is going into the U.S. Air Force, for receiving a monthly Pride & Promise Award.
•Granted tenure to elementary teacher Laura Gibson.
•Hired Veronica Torres Oquendo to teach Spanish at $76,642 a year. Torres Oquendo has a master’s in education from Youngstown State University and certification to teach Spanish, English and English as a Second Language.
•Reappointed Desirea Watterson as a long-term kindergarten substitute at $190 a day due to the assignment of teacher Lynn Jones to the Pre-K Pilot Program.
• Approved supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 for Taylor Hiler as drill team advisor at $1,545, Connor Proctor as assistant drill team advisor at $ 731, Kim Heim as marching band director and other band activities at $7,262, Abbey Senatore as assistant marching band director $1,545; and volunteers Gabi Black and Ashley Graziani.
•Agreed to pay Scott Karns $16 an hour for summer maintenance staff.
• Agreed to create the position of mechanical and maintenance assistant to maintain school vehicles and replace mechanic Bill Daughtry. Compensation will depend on the individual’s job qualifications. In addition to working on school buses, the employee will work on other equipment and assist with maintenance.
• Approved field trips for Brenda DeVincentis and Rotary students to Crutches 4 Africa at Pizza Joe’s in Union Township on June 6; and select members of the Neshannock varsity football team and coaching staff for Passing Camp/Big Man Camp at Pine-Richland School District in Gibsonia on July 14, Pass Camp at Farrell High School on July 22 and Passing Camp and Big Man Challenge at Penn State University on June 15 and 16. Neshannock Touchdown Club is covering expenses for the Penn State trip. The board also approved the volleyball team and coaches to travel to Penn State University on July 21-23 to participate in a volleyball camp. Parents will cover expenses.
•Gave permission for Neshannock Touchdown Club to use the football stadium and concession stand from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 to conduct a varsity football passing scrimmage; Lauren Gibson to use the Neshannock Memorial School office/conference room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 27 through Aug. 9 to tutor students, Neshannock Lancerettes to use of Neshannock Memorial School gymnasium from 9 to 11 a.m. June 28 for a Lancerette Mini Camp and thru 11:30 a.m. on June 29 for their showcase, Layups for Lucy to use of Neshannock Junior/Senior High School gymnasium, lobby and concession stand from noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 11 for its fundraiser and Neshannock High School Student Activities Department to use of the Neshannock Memorial School and Neshannock Junior/Senior High School middle gym, gymnasium, auditorium, cafeteria, central commons area and connecting outdoor area from 6 to 10 p.m. May 11 for the prom.
•Approved a contract for UPMC Sports Medicine to provide athletic training and medical services beginning on July 1 at $31,642 for the first year, $32,591 for the second year and $33,569 for the final year.
