A total of 1,685 students will graduate from Slippery Rock University during four ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the Morrow Field House.
Electronic tickets are required and each graduate will receive up to four guest tickets. All ceremonies will be live-streamed on www.sru.edu. In addition, there will be livestream viewing locations for guests without tickets at the Russell Wright Alumni House on Friday and at the Smith Student Center Theater and the Advanced Technology Science Auditorium on Saturday.
Commencement speakers will include Erica Nelson-Flowers, '99, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the U.S. Tennis Association for Texas; Joe Finney, '86, chief executive officer for Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning; Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Judge Nicola Henry-Taylor, '93; and Dr. Wayne Miller, '72, professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine and Science.
Larry McCarthy, assistant professor of accounting, economics and finance, will serve as grand marshal.
SRU President William Behre will provide remarks and confer the degrees.
