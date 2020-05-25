Ne-Ca-Hi '70 seniors saw teachers fired, memories missed

(Second of two parts)

It seemed that everybody lost something during the New Castle Area School District strike of 1970.

Students missed 18 days of class, time that seniors knew they’d never get back yet also feared that they would.

Their teachers initially weren’t losing any money. They continued to receive paychecks even while on strike because their last contract had been structured to pay them for 183 working days on a 12-month schedule. When they walked out, they had worked about 157 days of their 1969-70 contracts.

Still, that was not going to last forever — especially after the school board fired all 331 of them two weeks into the work stoppage.

“That was quite a topic of conversation,” said Mike Ferraro, high school band director, who recalled walking a picket line up and down the sidewalks in front of the old high school building. “We were pretty well concerned about that, and what was going to happen.”

However, at least one teacher who was on the dismissal list wasn't overly concerned.

“When they fired all the teachers,” said Ron Plano, a former New Castle High teacher and coach now living in Florida, “they fired Austie Cowmeadow. Austie was the athletic director, and he was a legend in New Castle High School.

“If they fired Austie Cowmeadow, I thought we were all safe, because they’re really not going to fire him.”

Apparently, many of Plano’s coworkers had similar outlooks. Told they would be fired because they were violating a law that prohibited state employees from striking, the teachers nonetheless voted 363-2 to stay the course and remain out.

“The main reason we went on strike,” Plano said, “is because many other similar school districts, like Butler, with our size and enrollment, had significantly higher wages and benefits than we had. So we as a union decided to take a hard stand, because we always got three-year contracts and we didn’t want to wait another three years.

“I think that even though some sacrifices were made by everybody, because of this stand, we helped pave the way for other districts and teachers to get more equitable contracts in the future. Overall, I am not in favor of public employees going out on strike, because when you do that, you’re affecting the entire community. But this time I was, because I thought it was now or never.”

MAKE-UP PUSHBACK

Two of the biggest fears of New Castle’s Class of 1970 were allayed when the board announced May 13 that seniors would graduate as scheduled, regardless of whether classes resumed. Two days later, the board took out an ad in the New Castle News to assure readers that the resolution passed by the board to certify seniors for graduation had been approved by the deputy superintendent and commissioner for basic education in Harrisburg.

That was what senior class president Lou Ross wanted to hear.

“The point of concern for me as the class president was not making up the days that the juniors and sophomores had to make up,” he said, “because some students were already committed to taking summer college classes or needed to start working to get money for college or had other commitments that they were planning for their post-graduation.”

Denise Gardner Donaghue, who had been head majorette for the school’s marching band and who returned two years after graduation to start the Candy Canes, believes that made the Class of 1970 unique.

“We are probably the only class in the history of the school that graduated every single person because we didn’t have to take finals,” she said. “There were kids who would have failed and they didn’t, so they were happy.”

That and word that all senior year activities — prom, dinner dance, all-night party — would go off as scheduled came as welcome news to 1970 seniors.

And yet, something was still missing.

“One thing that really upset me was that all my friends had just received our graduation pictures, and you’re writing them out to all your classmates,” Donaghue said, “and we sort of got stuck with them because we didn’t see people for weeks and weeks and weeks. A few of them that I wrote out to people, I still have them.”

Lynn Rubenson believes that despite being able to attend their senior year activities, she and her classmates still missed out on one of the biggest rites of passage.

“School was more than classes,” she said. “It was the fun you had at lunch. It was the driver education classes, and being outside for PE. I think that’s what everybody was really missing, that last experience as seniors.

“I think about the kids who are seniors now and what they’re going through, and I feel for them.”

RESOLUTION

Roughly three weeks into the strike, the school district faced another big issue. Officials announced on May 20 that the district had received an order from the state Human Relations Committee to desegregate its 14 schools. It was one of 16 districts in Pennsylvania instructed to “rectify problems of pupil racial imbalance.”

That same day, though, the striking teachers agreed to go to mediation with the school board. The meeting was set for May 24, and would last 11 hours.

The day after the meeting, both the school board and the teachers association ratified the proposed pact that came out of the marathon session, and classes resumed May 26.

Underclassmen would have to stay in school until June 30 in order to have the state-mandated 180 days of instruction. Seniors, whose last day of classes originally had been set for May 29, were asked to return for one week, and they graduated June 4.

When the seniors came back, Sam Flora noticed that a lot had changed since he and his classmates had last assembled in Ne-Ca-Hi’s hallowed halls.

“We had a really strict code when we were in school,” said Flora, who is now the district's athletic director. “You had to dress right, you couldn’t have a beard, you couldn’t have a mustache, your sideburns had to be in the middle of the ear. But we were going into the ‘70s, and that was hippie time. Everybody came back in bell-bottom pants, and I remember on the night of graduation rehearsal, who had long pork chop sideburns and who had little afros.

“In 30 days from not being around everybody, you went to being in uniform, almost, and all of a sudden, times had changed. That was pretty memorable.”

As was, apparently, the entire final week.

“The fact that we were able to come back for that week, and everybody was able to sign everybody’s yearbook and exchange senior pictures, was important,” Rubenson said. “It was more about being able to socialize, being with our friends.”

Now, with the cancellation of their 50th anniversary class reunion because of COVID-19 concerns, the classmates who called themselves the Saints of '70 will have to wait another year before they are able to gather once more.

“”To have this come back again 50 years later is unbelievable,” Donaghue said. “I said it’s no wonder we picked the name Saints of '70 because I think the Lord knew this class would be able to take it.

“We took it once, and now we’re getting it again.”

