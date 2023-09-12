NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Safir, the former New York City police commissioner whose four-year tenure in the late 1990s included sharp declines in the city’s murder tolls but also some of its most notorious episodes of police killings of Black men, has died.
Safir’s son told The New York Times his father had died Monday at a hospital in Annapolis, Maryland, from a sepsis infection. He was 81.
Current New York PSafir was named to the NYPD’s top spot by then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.
