The president of the New Castle chapter of the NAACP has condemned a photo posted on social media that shows city school board president Stacey Fleo and others doing a hand signal that the organization says is racist.
Those pictured in the photo, Fleo told The News, were standing next to a life-size cutout of Donald Trump and imitating a gesture the president often makes while speaking.
Traditionally, the gesture -- in which the thumb and index figure form a circle while the three other digits are left raised -- has been interpreted as meaning "OK." In recent years, though, many have viewed it as an expression of "white power."
In a statement emailed to The News, Monica Razo, president of the local NAACP chapter, said that the organization “condemns the use of racist white nationalist hand gestures such as the ones used by New Castle Area School Board president Stacy Fleo in the widely circulated photo (on social media) … NCASD is richly diverse, and the use of this gesture has caused an erosion of trust, regardless of intent. As taxpayers, our parents should feel confident that they are sending their children into an environment free from racial bias. Inaction on the part of the School Board and the District would be insulting and demoralizing to our Community members and students of color, who are already woefully underrepresented in District's teaching staff and support.”
According to a September 2019 article by Associated Press, the Anti-Defamation League added the gesture to its online database of hate symbols, even though it originated as a hoax.
In 2017, members of the website 4chan launched a campaign to falsely promote the gesture as a hate symbol, claiming that the fingers formed the letters “wp,” for “white power, according to the ADL.
Oren Segal, director of the ADL’s Center on Extremism, told the Associated Press last fall, though, that context is key to interpreting whether an “OK” symbol is hateful or harmless. He said the ADL had been reluctant to add it to the database “because ‘OK’ has meant just ‘OK’ for so long.”
“At this point, there is enough of a volume of use for hateful purposes that we felt it was important to add,” Segal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.