A man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Isaiah Randall "Izzy" Angry, 28, formerly of Linesville, allegedly punched the officer while he was being transferred to a restricted housing unit at the Lawrence County jail. Angry is in jail without bond, charged with criminal homicide in the March 21 shooting death of Todd Rae Walker, 32, of 1014 Glenn Ave.
According to a police report, Angry shot Walker three times in a house at 103 N. Lee Ave., and was arrested in a wooded area later the next morning.
He was jail for the homicide when the alleged assault on the guard occurred on July 7.
According to a criminal complaint, the guard reportedly had grabbed Angry's right arm to handcuff him, and Angry swung at him with his left arm and punched him in the eye. The guard told police that he fell, and as a result, hit his head on the floor, causing his vision to become temporarily blurry.
Police said there were two witnesses to the incident, as well as surveillance video inside the jail.
Angry is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment in connection with that incident.
He has been in the Lawrence County jail without bond since March 22. Both of his cases are now pending trial or plea in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
