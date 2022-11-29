Jason Lamont Scott went to jail for life 25 years ago at age 17 for shooting and killing a security guard at Crestview Gardens.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto, following a bench trial in 1997, found him guilty of first-degree murder in the April 11, 1996 death of Eric Upshaw, and sentenced Scott to life in prison.
Scott, now 44 was back in Motto’s courtroom Tuesday, because of a series of U.S. Supreme Court rulings pertaining to juvenile offenders serving life sentences that prompted reconsideration of his life sentence.
Scott’s defense attorney had filed a post-conviction relief act appeal 2 ½ years ago and petitioned the court court to reconsider his sentence.
Motto on Tuesday re-sentenced Scott to 30 years to life, with credit for 25 years already served. He additionally is serving an aggregate sentence of six years for three separately charged offenses in the incident — aggravated assault, carrying a gun without a license and recklessly endangering another person. Motto ruled that those sentences still stand and will be served consecutive to the 30 years to life. He will be given credit for 25 years already served.
That means he will be eligible in 11 years to go before the parole board, who will determine whether he can be paroled or whether he must spend more time incarcerated.
Scott has been serving his sentence in the State Correctional Institution in Frackville in Schuylkill County.
According to past reports about the killing, Scott shot Upshaw twice in the chest. One of the bullets bounced off his bullet-proof vest and the other shot was fatal.
Another officer was wounded by a third bullet that Scott had fired.
Motto, in resentencing Scott, had to discern whether Scott is able to be rehabilitated, based on a recent assessment and report from a forensic psychologist, explained Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, who is in charge of prosecuting Scott’s case.
Miller, who was not seeking leniency for Scott, commented, “We’ve been in consultation with the surviving family members, including Eric Upshaw’s brother, who are opposed to his parole.”
His brother, Robert “Robbie” Williams, a retired state trooper, stood in the courtroom Tuesday and told the judge how he still continuously relives the night of his brother’s death.
“It tore our family apart,” he said. “I miss my brother. Jason can still see his brothers and sisters.
“I don’t hate you,” he told Scott, “but I haven’t forgotten. It just burns a hole in your heart.”
Williams told the judge, “I don’t feel he should be out on the streets with everybody else.”
Miller explained outside of court that the Supreme Court ruled in a 2012 case that a juvenile cannot be sentenced to life if he or she can be rehabilitated.
At that time, there were 2,500 juvenile offenders incarcerated nationally with life without parole.
Following the rulings, many petitions were filed by attorneys representing juvenile lifers.
A case in 2021 called Jones vs. Missisippi, said there is no finding on the record of permanent incorrigibility, only in states where a judge has the discretion to hand down a sentence that is other than life.
Pennsylvania and eight or nine other states have life sentences for first-degree murder, where the statute did not take into consideration a different status for juveniles.
When Scott’s attorney filed a petition in court to have his life sentence changed, the judge ordered an assessment of his potential rehabilitation, at his counsel’s request.
That assessment was performed by a Pittsburgh psychologist, who issued a report saying Scott can’t be rehabilitated based on past behavior in prison, but in the future he might be able to be rehabilitated, according to the account read in court.
She looked at (Scott’s) jail history and his past behavior. She found a track record showing that during the past 10 years he has been on good behavior, but for 15 years prior to that, he had not been, Miller said.
“In the past 10 years, he has been making efforts toward that,” Miller said. “The judge took that report and rescheduled sentencing for him.”
The night of Upshaw’s death, Scott had gone to Crestview Gardens, now known as Oak Leaf Gardens, to visit a former girlfriend.
He reportedly assaulted her and showed a gun he had hidden under his shirt, and the female alerted Upshaw, who was on duty as a guard.
As Scott sat on a chair outside of one of the apartments, Upshaw, accompanied by two other guards, approached him and asked to speak with him privately.
As they walked to the side of a building, Scott became agitated and said he didn’t want to go back to jail.
A crowd of residents had gathered and urged the security officers to leave Scott alone, and urged him to run.
As he began trotting away, Upshaw followed him and as he reached out to touch Scott’s shoulder, Scott turned and fired two shots at Upshaw that hit him in the chest, according to past accounts.
One bullet bounced off his vest, and the other one entered his lung, then traveled through his heart to his abdomen.
A third bullet that Scott fired wounded the second officer in the left arm. The officer testified during his trial that had he not raised his arm in front of his chest, the bullet would also have struck him in the chest.
John Bongivengo, Scott’s court-appointed defense attorney who represented him Tuesday, told Motto, “He’s not shirking what he did.
“He’s asking for a date to go before the parole board.”
He said that Scott is a counselor for other inmates in prison and he’s furthering his education.
He does have the potential to spend the rest of his life in jail, Bongivengo said. He asked the judge to grant him 25 years to life, which would have made him eligible for parole in six years with his other convictions.
Miller had requested that the judge consider giving him a sentence of 40 years to life.
