New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain early. Then some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.