Firefighters from multiple departments were called out early Thursday to assist Taylor Township with a commercial building fire in West Pittsburg.
The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at 372 Rundle Road off Cherry Street.
According to reports from New Castle’s fire department, which provided mutual aid, the metal building was undergoing renovations and a crew member using a torch had accidentally set the insulation on fire.
The fire ignited the dry pack insulation and spread through the entire ceiling, causing moderate damage to the roof.
Also providing mutual aid were the volunteer fire departments of the Shenango Area Fire District, Slippery Rock, Neshannock, Mahoning and Scott townships and Ellwood City.
The fire crews worked together to remove the insulation from the ceiling and put the fire out.
The Taylor Township department was on scene for about 3 1/2 hours.
Attempts to contact Taylor fire Chief David Allegro were unsuccessful on Thursday.
