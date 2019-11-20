There won’t be a casino coming to the region after all.
Mount Airy’s application for a proposed Category 4 casino in Big Beaver in Beaver County was rejected Wednesday morning during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
David M. Barasch, who serves as chairman of the board, said during the meeting that the Office of Enforcement Council issued a recommendation to the board to reject Mount Airy’s casino application.
“Despite Mount Air exercising reasonable efforts to attempt to secure financing for that project,” Barasch said, “they were unable to do so. Mount Airy will not be able to satisfy Section 13-13’s financial requirements to establish an operational viability of this particular project.”
The board then voted unanimously to reject the application.
For more on this story, see Thursday's edition.
