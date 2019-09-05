State police are investigating an accident in which a pickup truck collided with motorcycle at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Columbiana and Smalls Ferry roads in North Beaver Towship.
According to reports from the scene, the motorcycle was headed west and the Dodge Ram pickup was headed north on Smalls Ferry, when the two collided.
The cyclist ]was flown to St Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. The cyclist's name and condition were not available.
State police were assisted by Pulaski Township police, Bessemer fire and police, Mahoning Township police, and North Beaver fire and police, plus Noga Ambulance.
