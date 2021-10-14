A motorcyclist whose bike crashed in the city of New Castle on Oct. 2 is facing drunk driving charges.
New Castle police reported that James Franklin Penwell, 51, of 414 Epworth St., was lying on the road at Pearson Street and Blunston Avenue when they were called to the crash around 5 p.m. that day.
Penwell had suffered apparent facial injuries, police said, and he was combative when ambulance personnel arrived, according to a criminal complaint. He exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the report said.
Penwell would not consent to a blood alcohol test, police said.
He faces two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was sent a summons to appear in court on those charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
