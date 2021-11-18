A man charged in the death of a motorcyclist killed two years ago in a North Beaver Township collision has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
State police have accused Jacob Edward Winterbauer, 35, of Enon Valley, of drunk driving in the Sept. 5, 2019 accident that claimed the life of James Leslie Adkins, 50, of Lisbon, Ohio. The charges were filed after a two-year accident reconstruction investigation.
Winterbauer faces charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI and a stop sign violation.
According to an initial report released by the police, Winterbauer's truck collided with Adkin's Yamaha motorcycle at the intersection of Smalls Ferry and Columbiana roads. Adkins was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where he died from his injuries. Police said Adkins had not been wearing a helmet.
They have since determined that Winterbauer was driving under the influence at the time of the collision, according to reports.
Winterbottom was represented in Central Court on Tuesday by defense counsel Stephen Valsamidis of Beaver County. He is out of jail on a $100,000 unsecured bond, meaning if he does not show up for his court proceedings he will be liable for paying it in its entirety.
All suspects charged are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
