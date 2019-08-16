Some kids play football, baseball or soccer. Some play musical instruments.
But a growing number of youths in Lawrence County schools are turning to farming and learning to raise beef cows.
About 15 youngsters, ranging in age from 8 to 18, have joined Lawrence County's Baby Beef 4-H Club, learning from the ground up how to raise a steer or cow for meat production. Many of them are exhibiting their cows this week at the Lawrence County Fair with the hopes of selling their projects on Saturday at the annual Junior Livestock Sale.
They stay on the fairgrounds throughout the week and gather daily at the stalls to ready their animals for the competition in the judging ring.
The proceeds they earn from the livestock sale will enable them to invest in future projects, or in their college educations.
Michonda Whiting Weber, who has children in the club, said she would like to see more youths involved in raising beef cattle and joining the club, because of all of its educational benefits. She helps the club leaders, Edward Nicol and Chelsea Shingler, to keep the meetings interesting and educational.
Weber's family has been involved in the meat business for years, and her brother, Sam Whiting, once a 4-H member himself, runs Samuel J. Whiting Meats, a meat packing plant and shop in New Wilmington.
The Baby Beef Club meetings offer a variety of topics to enable youths to learn more about raising beef and the meat industry.
One meeting they talk about feeding, another about medical needs, yet another about grooming and training for the show ring and how to weigh their cattle and walk them. The youths have visited Whiting's meat plant to learn about the different cuts of beef. A speaker at one of their meetings told them what the judges look for in a beef cow.
There are sessions on how to write letters and approach businesses as potential customers about buying their cows, and they learn to keep track in booklets of their cows' height, weight, health and feeding, birth dates and other data.
"A lot of kids join when they're 8," Weber said, adding they can continue in beef cattle showing as juniors until they are 21 years old, through FFA.
But there are other benefits to the club. The members also become fast friends and learn to support each other in their projects, and in life.
Celeste Weber, 18, a student in the Laurel School District, has been a 4-H member for 10 years, having started out raising rabbits. She joined the Baby Beef Club two years ago, "because I wanted to learn something new about animals and teamwork and how to support one another in the club."
"Everybody supports everybody," she said. "I've made friends every year. It's like one big family."
Jeremiah "J.J." Whiting, 11, is in his third year in 4-H and is showing a carcass and a steer at the fair. He said the carcass is judged at the meat plant in New Wilmington.
The reason he joined the Baby Beef Club is "being with these people," he said of the youths who were sitting around him in the stall at the fairgrounds. "They're all my friends."
He also has shown a pig at the fair this week, and is a member of the 4-H Porky Pig Club.
Jenna Whiting, 12, of New Wilmington has been a 4-H member for five years and is in the Baby Beef and Porky Pig clubs. She is showing one pig, one steer and one heifer at the fair.
"It's a lot of responsibility, and you make a lot of friends," she said. "I learn a lot. Every meeting is a lot of fun."
Colby Carreon, 15, of Enon Valley, lives in the Blackhawk School District in Beaver County, having joined the Baby Beef Club six years ago. He also is a member of the 4-H Teen Council and is involved in leadership. His family owns a farm and raises beef cows. They have about 60 cow/calf pairs, he said. He has one black and red Angus cross steer at the fair.
He values the club because he learns responsibility and the characteristics of the cow and how to take care of it.
"Plus I make new friends," he added.
Grayson Miller, 11 of Volant, has been in 4-H for four years and belongs both the Baby Beef and the Hog Wild clubs. His family also has a beef farm.
"It's fun," he said. "I enjoy working with the animals, but my favorite part is making friends."
"I like raising cattle, and a lot of my friends are in the club," said Evin Richardson, 12, of Shenango Township, Mercer County. This is his second year in 4-H in Lawrence County, and he is showing one steer at the fair. He became interested in raising beef cows through his friend, Jenna Whiting.
"I started asking her questions about cattle, and I knew she went to farm shows," he said.
His family has two farms with about 200 acres combined. They are getting 40 head of cattle and will be raising pigs, he said.
Bayleigh Miller, 13, of Plain Grove, said her parents grew up showing steers, so she inherited the interest.
"I decided I wanted to learn to show them too," she said. She is in her fifth year in 4-H and has been in the Baby Beef Club for four of those years. She also is a member of the Hog Wild Club. She has two steers,two pigs and two heifers at the fair.
"I have lots of friends in it," she said. "We have a fun time."
Lilly Whiting, 11, of Wilmington Township said she has learned about leadership and responsibility in the club and has made lifelong friends. She's in her third year, in 4-H and also has belonged to the Porky Pig Club for two years.
She said that typically when showing a beef cow, the judges feel the cow's back and look at its amount of fat and its structure.
"We learn a lot in showmanship," she said, "and a lot about showing the animals.
"You learn to take care of the cattle, you have to get them ready for the farm show and overall, you learn how to be a better 4-Her."
