The mother of a New Castle student is facing charges for her reported involvement in a fight with two juvenile girls inside a high school restroom.
New Castle police have charged Krystal Maher, 42, of 506 S. Ray St., for her role in the alleged fray that was reported to have occurred around 1 p.m. Sept. 7.
According to a criminal complaint, Maher is accused of joining in a fight between two female students in a common area of the restroom. The fight was broken up by a school security officer.
A surveillance video of the fight shows Maher in the restroom being physically involved in the altercation. Another video shows her standing in front of the security stand while officers were busy with other matters. Maher then walked across the common area of the school to the restroom and where the fight was taking place, the complaint states.
The police reported that no one is allowed in the school without an escort, and Maher did not notify security she was going into the restroom.
She is facing one count each of simple assault, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment and will be sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
