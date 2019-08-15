The Mohawk Area School District is applying to schedule five "Flexible Instruction Days" in the upcoming school year.

The application will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education by Sept. 1.

Under this new legislation, school districts across the state will be able to offer online classwork to students on days when classes are canceled due to inclement weather or other reasons. Students would have 10 days to turn in the assignments. Teachers would be available online during regular school day hours for students or parents to consult. The online school day would enable lessons to keep moving forward and end the need to schedule makeup days for teachers and students.

District Superintendent Michael Leitera said said he would call one of these "snow days" only when snow, extreme low temperatures, flooding, bus problems, power outages or other events occurred that would make attending school difficult.

"We cover107 square miles," he said. "Safety is our first priority. Sometimes it is not safe to have the students on the roads."

Leitera and Dr. Lorree Houk, assistant to the superintendent, said they are prepared for such an event. Mohawk students of grade three to 12 are issued Chromebooks, which provide each student internet access. The students are responsible to take care of the devices through the year and in so doing, learn to navigate the internet. Devices also are available for use by youngsters of kindergarten through grade two, but are kept at the school in the classrooms, Leitera said.

"We have the infrastructure in place, the Chromebooks," Leitera said, "The teachers have the innovation to create lessons."

He added that this will prepare students for the future.

"In the future, people will work remotely from home. Many already do," he added, "Most of our students know better than the teachers how to download the lesson and what to do. This is a good job skill. I see no reason not to do this. We're ready. This is personalizing learning for every student."

The Public School Code requires schools to offer at least 180 days – 900 hours — of instruction for grades one to six and 990 hours for students of grade seven to 12..

Leitera said the flexible instruction days would allow him to make the decision to cancel classes the night before, giving parents with more time to make arrangements for childcare. Currently, he said, county superintendents generally agree if school will be delayed or canceled in the morning.

As required by the new law that makes the flexible instruction days possible, Houk said, teachers must prepare formal lessons ahead of time in anticipation of these "at home" school days.

Houk noted that makeup days are still built into the school year "just in case" they are needed.

Leitera said he called "snow days" twice in the past school year, three times in the 2017-18 school year, none in the 2018-17 school year, one in the 2015-16 school year and four in the 2014-15 school year.

