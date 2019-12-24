Mohawk Elementary School students have enjoyed a Christmas Around the World Musical Extravaganza
The third-grade students spent the month of December studying the various Christmas traditions around the world. Through this study, the students were able to compare and contrast their own traditions with the way in which children in other countries celebrate this sacred holiday. To further enhance this unit, Mr. Bonnar, the elementary music teacher, assigned each third grade class a Christmas song from another country.
On Dec. 20, parents and family members visited the school to hear the students explain the traditions from Germany, Africa, France, England, and Mexico, as well as sing a song representing these countries. Through this study, third-grade students now have a better understanding of how the traditions in their own homes originated from other countries around the world.
