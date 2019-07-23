Mohawk Elementary School librarian Amy Buckley is on track to publish her first children’s book “Paulie Ana” this fall.
“It is the story of a gentle giant, who, through the course of his day in New York City, makes everybody happy,” said Buckley.
The book is set in the 1940s, where Paulie completes certain tasks for his boss, Mr. Alto.
“I even think that it has the ability to carry a series,” Buckley said. “This character, I could see him in many different adventures in New York City.”
The title is a nod to Eleanor H. Porter’s 1913 novel, “Pollyanna,” where a young girl plays a game of finding the joy in every situation.
“Because of that book, when people are overly cheerful, they might say, ‘You’re such a Pollyanna!’” Buckley said. “My character looks intimidating and scary, but he is not. It’s a sweet story about a big scary-looking guy.”
The book targets grades four to six, but parents, she says, also will get a kick out of it.
“I hope that the parents who read it with the students will also appreciate the references to movies that they have seen,” Buckley said. “The characters are in the setting very reminiscent of The Godfather. The kids won’t know those references. I assure you the parents will, and they’ll think it’s very clever.”
After being a librarian for 15 years, Buckley says she knows what her students like.
“I’ve bought thousands of books for the library that I run,” said Buckley. “I have purchased enough books to know what is winning awards, and what are best sellers, and what are critically acclaimed.”
Buckley tried to publish the book the traditional way with a literacy agent in New York City four years ago when the book was just finished.
“The lady looked at me and said, ‘No one is ever going to publish that book,’” Buckley recalled. “And I just said, ‘I beg to differ.’”
It was only then she realized Susan Linville of PokeBerry Exchange in New Castle had the ability to publish books through her self-publishing company, Pokeberry Publishing.
“We’re happy to do it for her,” said Linville who has been publishing poems, graphic novels and educational books with her husband for about a year.
Illustrations for the book were done by local artist Woodrow Cowher, who has done such work as the mural in MP Coney Island in New Castle and another on an underpass in Ellwood City.
Buckley modeled the illustrations after Knuffle Bunny author Mo Willems’ style by placing hand-drawn cartoons over black and white photos of New York City.
“I showed those (Willems’ illustrations) to Woodrow, and I said, ‘This is what I want,’” said Buckley.
“Even if this one (the book) doesn’t make money, some things are just passion projects, and money isn’t always the goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.