The Mission Barn, which builds wheelchair ramps and sends supplies to aid in disaster relief, will host an open house at its new Shenango Township location on Sunday.
Hours for the event are 2 to 5 p.m. at its site at 181 Columbus Drive, behind the Villa Banquet Center. The site occupies the former Praxair warehouse.
The open house will mark the organization’s 15th anniversary.
Formerly the Eastbrook Mission Barn, the mission started when, in 2000, Eastbrook United Methodist Church acquired a former dairy barn as part of its purchase of a new parsonage. In 2008, the church began using the heated office space to store United Methodist Committee on Relief cleaning buckets.
Since 2008, the Mission Barn’s volunteers have shipped more than $1 million worth of the cleaning buckets and have built more than 190 ramps. During 2022, the group outgrew its space at the former barn and searched for a new home. Earlier this year, it purchased the warehouse and moved last month to continue the ministries and help them grow.
The Mission Barn serves as a national collection and distribution center for thousands of disaster relief supply kits. The kits, which contain disinfectants and cleaning supplies, are sent anywhere in the United States where disaster relief is needed. Most recently, the kits were sent to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist residents who were cleaning their homes after the train derailment and fire.
The former dairy barn, owned by Eastbrook Methodist Church since 2000, is stocked with thousands of five-gallon buckets with seal-tight lids on them. Each is filled with cleaning and disinfectant supplies, ready to be shipped at any time for disaster relief anywhere in the country.
The ramp construction project aids people who have difficulty getting and out of their homes.
Katie Peterson, the Mission Barn director, said that the organization has built 351 ramps in 14 seasons.
The Lawrence County commissioners allocated $10,000 for the Mission Barn in the budget this year. Peterson said that money would be used to fund more of the wooden ramp projects.
The Mission Barn’s new location has space where the organization is continuing its disaster recovery services, which is the other half of its ministry, she said. The ministry also gets money from the Caroline Knox Foundation that helps to carry out its mission.
