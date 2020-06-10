Jodi Kearns went hunting with her brother, Jeffrey Hanby II, the morning of May 2 to celebrate the opening day of turkey season.
She never imagined that would be the last time she and her big brother would spend together. Later that day, the Meadville man went on an excursion with friends to McConnells Mill State Park and never returned home. While he was climbing on the rocks at the gorge, he slipped and fell into the rushing, treacherous waters of the Slippery Rock Creek, just downstream from the covered bridge.
Since then, emergency units, park rangers, family, friends and complete strangers have searched the waters for him daily, using helicopters, drones, kayaks and dogs as their aids, but all efforts so far have been futile.
Although the park rangers have taken over the search, volunteers and family members in groups of anywhere from 10 to 40 continue to organize at the state park on their own, desperately searching for Hanby, but every day, they come up empty.
Kearns, 30, also of Meadville, reflected on how it happened, based on what she knows from a witness.
"A guy who tried to help him was there with a friend hiking, and he watched Jeff jump from one rock to the next," Jodi said. "That's when he slipped and fell in."
She got a call at home about the accident and she told her husband and father, who immediately set out for the park.
"The park rangers told us if he is lost, they would not stop searching until he is found," Kearns said.
They have kept their word. The park office staff daily sends out news releases, saying that so far, their efforts to search have continued to find the 38-year-old Hanby, but have been fruitless.
"I know they've brought in helicopters, dogs, and dive teams who won't go in unless they actually have something," Kearns said. "They're out there every day, my dad's been going every day, and I usually go on the weekends. We've been staying up by Eckert Bridge, and we usually start from Eckert Bridge and slowly work our way downstream."
A local search and rescue team, the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, led by Marcia and Chris Black, also have led a charge of volunteers who have gone to the stream banks and searched along with the rangers and the family and have given them support.
A woman who lives nearby has fed the searchers lunch.
"This weekend there were about 10 of us," Kearns said. "Usually every weekend it's me, my dad, my sister-in-law, my brother-in-law, my husband and whatever volunteers show up. A week ago, we had close to 30 people. We get people to go in groups of two, then have two on another side of the creek, so no one goes alone."
On Sunday, they arrived there at 7 a.m. and stayed until 7 p.m., she said. "It's been frustrating, because we've heard stories of more people falling in and they've found them all."
Marcia Black said her group joined the search on May 24.
"We had initially offered to help but the park didn't tell the family. They didn't have that many people searching, there was a lot of rain and the weather wasn't good."
The family members started doing their own searches right away, Black said. "Then someone sent them a screen shot about us."
Their first day of joining the search was on a day when the family was conducting a large search with the public that had been advertised, she said.
Black said Walkers group members have since searched the Allegheny campground area and have tried to advance further downstream each time. They also searched the area of Harris Bridge.
On their first search, kayakers who went on their own used sonar. The park rangers had brought a top-rated team of search and rescue dogs from Pittsburgh, and it appeared one of them had a hit but then lost it.
The weather conditions have ranged from rainy to hot and humid with mosquitoes, Black said, there has been deep mud, and "the terrain is just so rocky and rough out there."
"I don't know how else to help the family," she said in frustration. "We've been searching, it's all we can do. It's dangerous, too, and we have a lot of older volunteers and we don't let them go out there."
Black and her husband, Chris, have been going out almost every day. Occasionally, a couple other volunteers go with them, and on weekends, a larger group participates. The two-year-old civilian organization has about 26 members, Black said.
Kearns described her relationship with her brother as practically inseparable. Of her two brothers, she and Jeff were the closest, she said.
"We only live seven houses apart," she said. "He was always at my house or I was at his house. Usually if you saw one of us, the other wasn't far behind." Jeff is eight years older than her and was recently divorced.
He worked for a flooring company in Meadville for more than 20 years.
"He started there right out of high school and didn't leave," Kearns said, adding that Jeff was a big outdoors enthusiast and loved hunting and fishing, but especially archery season. He also enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, going to the gym and just being around family, she said.
"If he wasn't at work he was usually at my house," she said. She has a 7-year-old son, Gavyn, with whom Hanby also shared a close bond.
"We're asking people to get the word out that we need more help to search," Kearns said Monday. "We actually have a Facebook group called 'Search Party for Jeff Hanby II,' for anyone to reach out and help."
The group has more than 300 members, and about 40 have shown up for actual searches, Kearns said.
People who want to help can join another search being organized for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, meeting at Eckert Bridge in the state park. They may just attend wearing appropriate clothing and sturdy hiking shoes, or sign up by joining the Facebook page.
