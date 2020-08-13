Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township.
According to Neshannock Township police, Cynthia Nagel, 47, of Youngwood Street pulled from Sheetz onto Wilmington Road at 10:45 a.m. and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Mariah Ortiz, 24, of Sankey Street.
Ortiz and her two children were transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Both vehicles removed from the scene by Castle Towing.
Nagel, police said, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
