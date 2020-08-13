Calming presence

A young child is comforted by Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. David following a Wednesday morning accident in Neshannock Township. After continuing to cry despite the efforts of others, the child quieted down as David held the youngster. 'I have a little one at home,' David said.

Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township.

According to Neshannock Township police, Cynthia Nagel, 47, of Youngwood Street pulled from Sheetz onto Wilmington Road at 10:45 a.m. and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Mariah Ortiz, 24, of Sankey Street.

Ortiz and her two children were transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles removed from the scene by Castle Towing.

Nagel, police said, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

