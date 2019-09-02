A taste of the Middle East was served up Sunday on the East Side of New Castle.
St. Elias Orthodox Church was hosting its annual food festival, and although the facility is tucked away on a dead-end street well out of sight of the traffic on busy Cascade Street a block away, folks apparently had no trouble finding the place. The church parking lots were full, and overflow traffic was being directed into a grassy field behind the church.
Moreover, diners packed both the church hall and tents set up outside the facility.
"It’s been excellent," organizer Debbie Cameron said of the response. "We’re running out of some foods (around 3 p.m.) because it’s just been crazy and then the take-outs — were just trying to keep up with everything."
Certainly, a time of socializing is a part of the event's attraction. But Cameron said there's little doubt about what actually lures the crowds.
"It’s the food," she said. "You can go to one of the Middle Eastern restaurants, but you’re not going to get this home-cooked food like this. This is a once-a-year thing that we do.
"During the year, for a fundraiser, we’ll sometimes make just all kibbee. We’ll take orders and sell it — kibbee and meat pies and we’ll do spinach pies. We’ll do maybe once or twice a year for those just as a separate fundraiser. Here you can get everything, and everything is homemade. We have three different kinds of the pies and stuff."
The St. Elias menu included the aforementioned pies, as well as lamb on the road, rice and yakhni, chicken over rice, stuffed grape leaves, hummous, Syrian bread, salad and homemade pastry specialties for dessert.
And, as a certain brand of stove-top popcorn used to proclaim, the repast is both fun to make and fun to eat.
"You get the same people who help do the baking and the making of the food," Cameron said of her volunteers. "They’re the core of the church, and we have a lot of fun when we make our food. We’re in the kitchen, and it’s not very big, so we’re all around the same tables, and it’s actually a lot of fun.
"It’s work, but we have fun doing it. We laugh and we talk."
The festival began about 15 years ago, Cameron recalled, and originally took place at nearby Cascade Park.
"For about the last seven or eight years, we’ve been coming here," she said. "It got to be too much to haul stuff here and drag it over there, a lot of tables and what-not. We don’t have a live band that did a lot of Syrian music, like we did there, but really, that's the only difference."
Proceeds from the food festival benefit the church.
"With decline and everything, you just don’t have enough money to pay all the bills," Cameron said. "So that’s what it’s for — the upkeep of the church. We have some maintenance issues now that we have to take care of."
