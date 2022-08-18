At the beginning of 2017, Lisa Anzalone reached out to a small group of her closest friends and family wanting to create a Relay for Life team.
She had a personal reason to want to fight this disease. At the time, her husband, Vince, the father of their four children, was battling glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer.
After a resounding yes from those she asked, team inVINCEable was formed. Its first fundraiser was a cornhole tournament in Vince’s and Lisa’s backyard, with about 12 teams participating. It has since grown to 36 teams and has moved to the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
The annual Rock for Relay this year will be Saturday at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds on McKee Crossing Road in Neshannock Township. The musical event, featuring multiple bands, is being sponsored by team inVINCEable, in memory of Vince, who lost his battle on June 22, 2018.
Anzalone was an English teacher in the New Castle Area School District and was a devoted family man.
Team and event organizers are Anzalone’s widow, Lisa, and a family friend, Karyn Kemp-Mueller, formerly of New Castle.
Doors to Rock for Relay will open at noon, and the music will begin with performance by Youngstown’s Epic from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Other musical acts scheduled are The Zoo, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Snarfunkle from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Grandview Soul from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and The Wait from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Raffles, food trucks and adult beverages also will be part of festivities.
A donation of $10 per person will be collected at the door or via the app at https://mobileacs.org/6u5mn or venmo to lisa-anzaloneteaminvinceable.
