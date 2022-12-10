Meals on Wheels volunteers, 99 and 85, fill a needed purpose Wallace King was 96 years old when he started delivering warm meals to seniors and others in need.

For some seniors who live alone, a warm in-person hello, a hug, and a hot meal delivered to their door can mean the world.

Meals on Wheels of New Castle fulfills that need. But lately, the nonprofit organization is hitting some bumps in the road with the increasing cost of groceries.

The cost of living is rising along with the ever-skyrocketing cost of food. and while the group’s expenses are met entirely by donations from churches, businesses, foundations and organizations, the service may be forced to look at innovative ways to continue providing quality food and warm, nutritious meals to its clients.

The agency’s board president, Brenda Moses, vows the group will continue to feed older citizens, who, as winter approaches, will be less likely to leave the warmth of their homes.

Meals on Wheels has been delivering in New Castle for more than 50 years to people ranging in age from 60 to 101, and to ailing younger people and shut-ins.

Moses said the organization recently was forced to slightly raise its prices to clients who receive the delivered meals. For the past 10 years, the cost was $6 per day. That has increased to $7.

“But we’re seeing a lot more need in the community, and some people are struggling to pay for their meals,” she said. In some special cases, the organization makes exceptions and provides free or reduced-cost meals to people in extreme need.

More and more people are in need and cannot afford the meals as much, she said, emphasizing that the recipients are charged only what the organization pays for the food. The recipients can opt for the number of days they receive the food each week.

The meals are prepared by the dietary staff at UPMC Jameson Place in Neshannock Township and are personally delivered to people’s homes by the organization’s volunteers.

Recipients can be of any age, income or disability status.

“UPMC has been so good to us,” Moses said. “They’ve been wonderful about keeping our prices down.”

Its dietary staff makes and packages all of the meals, and fulfills special dietary needs.

But when you go into a grocery store and leaf lettuce is $7 a pound and prices of meat, eggs and other groceries are exorbitant, it becomes harder to keep the costs down, Moses said.

A lot of foundations in Lawrence County “are very kind to us, and will give us money,” she said, “but we need more donations, too, with the cost of everything going up.”

“It’s getting harder on everyone. Seniors on fixed incomes are calling more and more, saying they can’t afford food anymore. So $7 for both a cold meal and a hot meal is really a good deal in this economy. The more donations we have, the more people we can support,” she said.

The agency currently serves more than 60 clients, but that number sometimes can grow to 90.

Last year, for the whole year, Meals on Wheels provided 10,000 meals, Moses said.

Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is quickly approaching, and the organization is looking for ways to provide good hot holiday meals, delivered to their clients’ doors.

The volunteers typically deliver hot turkey dinners the day before Thanksgiving, and last year, local restaurants donated the meals for the clients.

“It’s nice to give them something on a holiday,” Moses said. “But this year (for Thanksgiving), we called around to a good number of restaurants in the area and we got the same answer from everyone, that they couldn’t afford to donate because their costs were just too high.”

UPMC Jameson Place stepped up and provided a turkey dinner and pie for the clients this year, free of charge to them and for any caregivers or family members who were with them.

The Ladies of the Dukes has volunteered to donate Christmas meals for the clients this year.

“We also will provide meals for volunteers as a thank-you and we pay for those, to pay them back for all they do for us,” Moses said.

“Basically, there’s a big need for Meals on Wheels, and we’re doing the best we can,” she said, “but it’s hard because food costs are going up. We felt bad even raising it a dollar.”

People who sign up for Meals on Wheels deliveries typically get one hot meal and one cold meal per day, for as many days during the week as they desire, Monday through Friday.

An option in the future might be to give them a choice of a hot or a cold meal or both, she said, because the hot meals are what they enjoy the most.

“They like seeing the volunteers and having someone check on them and say hello and care about them,” she said.

Moses pointed out that Meals on Wheels volunteers who deliver the food get to know the clients and their habits.

“When we deliver a meal, we sense if something is not right and we can alert the family or initiate a wellness check,” she said, and often, the delivery person may be the only other human contact the client may have that day. Some of them wait for their volunteers every week.

There have been some cases where clients have had to choose between buying their medications or affording food, she pointed out. In those cases, the organization will pay for their meals that it delivers.

“We survived and we got through COVID, now we’re fighting inflation,” Moses said, “and we’re really nervous about it. We’re trying to come up with ideas to support our clients in any way we can and provide meals for them.”

There is no shortage of people to deliver the meals, but volunteers are always welcome. The organization currently has more than 70 volunteers, many of whom are retired. They travel in pairs to deliver the food daily, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Regular volunteers are assigned one day per week.

“Our organization is as much for our volunteers as it is for our clients,” Moses said. “Most of them are retired, and it’s a purpose for them. Even if the weather’s bad, they still want to go.

“They’re very, very dedicated.”

The program is coordinated by Anne Crowe.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Meals on Wheels cause may visit mealsonwheelsofnewcastle.org, and click the Donate button.

Anyone who wants to sign up to receive meals or who wants to volunteer for deliveries may send an email to mownc1@gmail.com, or call (724) 654-6155, and ask for Crowe, the program coordinator.

