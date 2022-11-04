A man found dead outside of an SUV in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon has been identified as 40-year-old Joseph DeTello of Meadville, formerly of Hellertown.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said DeTello's death "is suspicious" and, like all deaths of unknown causes, is being treated as a homicide until the cause is determined. An autopsy is to be conducted later today at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
According to a state police report, DeTello was found unresponsive on the ground outside of his Volvo on Young Road around 4:30 p.m. A passerby reported he saw DeTello on the ground and stopped to assist, thinking he was having issues with his tire. He found DeTello was unresponsive and called 911, then administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Two other people who were bicycling on that road at that time also stopped to assist until state police and ambulance units arrived and it was determined that DeTello was deceased.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo pronounced him dead at the scene.
The state police are asking that anyone who has information about DeTello or the circumstances contact their criminal investigations unit at (724) 598-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.